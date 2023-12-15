Video: Former Telangana CM KCR Discharged From Hyderabad Hospital 7 Days After Undergoing Hip Replacement Surgery

KCR GETS DISCHARGE FROM HOSPITAL | ANI

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who underwent a total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda has been discharged. He has now been shifted to his Nandinagar residence in Banjara Hills for the rest of his treatment of about six to eight weeks.

Chandrashekhar Rao slipped and fell in the bathroom at his farmhouse in Erravelli in the wee hours of Friday, December 8.

He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda where the doctors found a fracture in the left hip bone and performed a total hip replacement surgery. He was advised rest for the next six to eight weeks.

After spending almost a week in the hospital #BRS chief and former CM #KCR was released from the Hospital. He had suffered an injury after he slipped in the bathroom and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/4jxEPr2rSa — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 15, 2023

KCR seen happily leaving the hospital

A video released on Friday captured KCR leaving the hospital, shows KCR happily leaving the hospital premises with a positivity and confidence to recover speedily.

The medical team has reported the surgery’s success, citing Rao’s stable condition, relief from pain, and comfortable rest. Ongoing monitoring indicates a recovery period of six to eight weeks, as stated by Yashoda Hospital.

Several top personalities gave best wishes

During his hospital stay in Hyderabad, numerous politicians and celebrities visited to check on him.

In accordance with the direction of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Secretary of the HM&FW department also visited Yashoda Hospital to inquire about KCR’s health.

Later, many politicians, including Revanth Reddy, Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana President Dr RS Praveen Kumar, and Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, visited the hospital in Telangana.