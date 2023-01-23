Video: Fire breaks out in a plastic granule factory in N block of Delhi's Bawana; 15 fire tenders at the spot |

A major fire broke out in a plastic granule factory in N block of Delhi's Bawana. 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A video from the spot has surfaced; in the video, big flames of fire that have engulfed the factory can be seen. As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)