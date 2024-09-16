 VIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In Greater Noida; Family Claims Murder Attempt
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In Greater Noida; Family Claims Murder Attempt

VIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In Greater Noida; Family Claims Murder Attempt

It can be seen in the video that the woman is lighting diya (lamp) outside her house when a speeding SUV crashed into the wall outside her house. The impact causes her to injure her head. The driver fled the scene after the horrific accident.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death | X

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, a woman had a narrow escape with death after a speeding car rammed into her outside her house in Greater Noida. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is lighting diya (lamp) outside her house when a speeding SUV crashed into the wall outside her house. The impact causes her to injure her head. The driver fled the scene after the horrific accident.

The incident occurred on Saturday (September 14) night in Delta-1 sector which falls under the Surajpur Police Station area in Greated Noida and the woman has been identified as the wife of Bhartiya Kisan Union's media in-charge Shiv Kumar Sharma. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the house and the video is going viral on social media.

BKU leader Shiv Kumar Sharma's wife Vandana Sharma was placing a lit lamp at the gate of her house when the speeding car rammed into the wall brushing her head. The driver of the SUV reversed the vehicle and fled the spot after the impact. The family members rushed outside the house on hearing the loud noise of the impact.

They rushed the woman to the hospital where she was admitted and receiving treatment for her injuries. The family members have claimed that the drivers deliberately tried to hit his wife with the speeding car. Luckily, she was safe and a potential major mishap was averted.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Maharashtra Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav 2024: Petition Filed Stresses Violation, Claims State Govt Failed In Enforcing POP Ban
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors At Kalighat Underway
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors At Kalighat Underway
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!
Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Again; Check Updated Schedule Here!
India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi
India Becoming A Major Stakeholder In Global Supply Chain: PM Modi
Read Also
UP Accident CCTV Video: 1 Student Killed, Over 10 Injured After Speeding Pickup Rams Into Truck In...
article-image

The police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident. They have registered a case and have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. The police have identified the car after investigating the CCTV footage and the police have claimed that the accused will be nabbed soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors At Kalighat Underway

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee's Crucial Meet With Agitated Doctors At Kalighat Underway

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 16, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

VIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In...

VIDEO: Farmer Leader's Wife Narrowly Escapes Death After Speeding SUV Crashes Outside Her House In...

Uttar Pradesh: Fight Erupts Between Farmers & Lodha Group Employee In Ayodhya Over Land Accusation

Uttar Pradesh: Fight Erupts Between Farmers & Lodha Group Employee In Ayodhya Over Land Accusation