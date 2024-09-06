Video: Elderly Man’s Intestine Comes Out As Bull Pierces Horn In Stomach, Throws Him 3 Feet Into Air Outside Minister’s House In Meerut

@SachinGuptaUP

A bull, eating fodder outside the residence of state minister Dinesh Khatik in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, suddenly attacked an elderly man and threw him several feet in the air on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, the bull’s horn pierced into 85-year-old Kripal Singh’s chest & stomach and his intestine came out. The impact of the attack was so hard that Singh was thrown 3 feet into the air before hitting the concrete road and lay unconscious.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

Watch the video here:

UP सरकार में मंत्री दिनेश खटीक के घर के बाहर सांड ने एक बुजुर्ग पर अटैक कर दिया। सींग घुसाकर उन्हें जमीन पर पटक डाला। बुजुर्ग की हालत गंभीर है, ICU में भर्ती हैं। मामला मेरठ का है। pic.twitter.com/Q1Bz7uVoKJ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 6, 2024

Reports suggest that Singh was immediately shifted to a private hospital by people who were present at the scene. Currently, the elderly man’s condition remains critical.

After the words about the incident spread, officers from the local municipal corporation reached the spot and shifted the bull to another location.

Boy injured in fresh wolf attack in UP's Bahraich

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an eight-year-old boy was injured in a wolf attack while playing outside his home in the Mahsi tehsil here, his family alleged on Friday.

The boy has suffered injuries, including some on his face, and has been hospitalized, a government doctor said.

In the last two months, Bahraich district has recorded eight deaths, including seven children in a series of attacks by wolves while around three dozen other people were left injured, according to official figures.

The latest attack took place Thursday evening at the Golwa village of the Mahsi tehsil -- a rural area a little closer to the city but away from the areas of all the previous attacks.

Sangam Lal's mother Phoolmati told the news agency PTI, "The child was playing near the door of the house. Then the wolf knocked him down and injured him. As soon as the wolf knocked him down, the child started screaming. When we all heard the scream, we ran shouting. Hearing the noise, the wolf left the child and ran away. We all have seen the wolf running away."

The local medical college's principal Dr. Sanjay Khatri said that the child was attacked from behind by the wolf.

"He is being treated after being admitted to the medical college. The child has suffered super facial injuries on the left side of his cheek and neck, and has been given two stitches. The child's condition is out of danger," Khatri said.

Since March, wolves have been attacking children and humans in the Mahsi tehsil area of Bahraich.

The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season and till date, a total of eight people, including seven children, have died due to these attacks.

About three dozen people, including women, children and the elderly, have been injured and about 20 among them are seriously injured.