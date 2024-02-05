VIDEO: DSP's Bolero Stuck Behind Tanker, Dragged For Over 2 Kms After Being Hit By Truck In UP's Basti; Driver & Gunner Suffer Serious Injuries | Twitter

Basti: A horrific road accident occurred on the National Highway-28 (NH 28) near Uttar Pradesh's Basti. The accident occurred when DSP Tamkuhiraj Jitendra Singh Kalra, driver Gulam Afsar, and Gunner Divyaman Yadav were on their way to Lucknow in their Mahindra Bolero car. The car was hit by a truck from behind when it reached the Parsa Hazzam village in the Munderva Police Station area. The car got stuck in the tanker which was moving ahead and the tanker dragged the car for over two Kms.

The incident occurred on Sunday (February 4) evening on NH 28. The Bolero car was stuck behind the tanker and the tanker dragged the car for over two kilometres. The tanker was stopped after the police installed barricades on the highway.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

DSP Jitendra Singh Kalra suffered minor injuries

DSP Jitendra Singh Kalra suffered minor injuries in the accident, while the driver and the gunner were seriously injured in the accident. There are reports that the injured have been admitted in the nearby hospital and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

A video of the Bolero car being damaged in the accident is doing rounds on social media and after seeing the condition of the car it can be said that the accident was horrific.

Luckily, there was no casualty

Luckily, there was no casualty reported in the accident, the car was completely crushed under the tanker and was also dragged for over two kilometeres after the accident.

The driver has been identified as Divyaman Yadav (27) and the gunner has been identified as Gulam Afsar Ansari (35). They both suffered serious injuries in the accident. The DSP was sitting in the middle seat of the car and suffered minor injuries.

The gunner and the driver were screaming

The gunner and the driver were screaming and shouting at the tanker driver while it was dragging the vehicle, but the driver did not listen to them and kept on dragging the vehicle.

The police stopped the tanker after installing barricades

The police stopped the tanker after installing barricades and called an ambulance and shifted the injured to the district hospital in Basti. The doctors referred them to another hospital after providing them initial treatment. The police has taken the tanker driver into their custody and have initiated the necessary legal action against the driver.