 VIDEO: Drunk Man Climbs Up Malviya Bridge To Commit Suicide Over Family Dispute In UP's Varanasi; Rescued
The youth climbed up the bridge with the intention of committing suicide by jumping off from the top of the bridge. The incident caused commotion in the area after which the police and the rescue teams arrived on the spot and rescued the man.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
Drunk Man Climbs Up Malviya Bridge To Commit Suicide Over Family Dispute In UP's Varanasi | X

Varanasi: In a terrifying incident, a young man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol climbed on top of the Malviya Bridge in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The youth climbed up the bridge with the intention of committing suicide by jumping off from the top of the bridge. The incident caused commotion in the area after which the police and the rescue teams arrived on the spot and rescued the man. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The incident caused chaos and a major traffic jam on the bridge in the busy Rajghat area in Varanasi on Tuesday morning. A huge crowd gathered to witness the high-voltage drama of the individual after he climbed on top of the bridge to commit suicide. The police were informed after which they arrived on the spot and with the help of the family of the youth, they managed to bring the man down and admit him to a nearby hospital.

The video shows the young man who has been identified as Naveen Maurya (27) and is a resident of Dinapur parking his bike on the bridge and then climbing up the girders of the bridge. He then managed to reach the top of the bridge and started threatening to jump off and kill himself. As per reports, the young man climbed up the bridge and started banging his head on the iron railing of the bridge due to which he fell unconscious on top of the bridge.

His family members climbed up the bridge and tied him with a rope to bring him down. There are reports that the man was under the influence of alcohol and climbed up the bridge to kill himself after an argument with his family members. The people witnessed the drama for about an hour after which the family members managed to bring him down and take him to a hospital for treatment in an auto.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

