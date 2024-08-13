 Video: Drunk Husband Drags Wife Behind Motorcycle For A Few Meters After She Protests Against Imposed Restriction At Home In Rajasthan’s Nagaur
A drunk husband assaulted his wife, tied her with a rope behind his bike, and dragged her for several meters in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district after she allegedly argued with him and her mother-in-law.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
A drunk man assaulted his wife, tied her with a rope behind his bike, and dragged her for several meters over a rocky surface in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district after she allegedly argued with him and her mother-in-law.

In a video of the incident, which occurred last month, the man is seen dragging his wife as she screams in pain, while villagers watch as mute spectators.

Watch the video here:

Accused held

According to reports, the Panchaudi police arrested the accused, identified as Premaram Meghwal (28) a resident of Naharsinghpura village, after the video surfaced on X on Monday afternoon. He was charged under relevant sections of the law.

The victim, seen in the video, is currently staying with her sister-in-law in Mohangarh, Jaisalmer. She has not filed a formal complaint against her husband. The police took action only after the video went viral.

Reports suggest that Premaram's family arranged his marriage to Sumitra, 25, from Punjab, six months ago, paying Rs 2 lakh as part of the dowry. Sumitra's father had passed away before the marriage. 

Following the marriage, Premaram brought Sumitra to Naharsinghpura.

According to neighbours, Premaram kept Sumitra isolated and did not allow her to speak with anyone, including neighbouring women. 

On the day of the incident, Sumitra had a heated argument with her husband and mother-in-law over imposed restrictions. 

Upset by this, Premaram, after getting drunk, severely beat his wife. His anger continued, leading him to tie her behind his bike and drag her, causing severe injuries. 

The villagers recorded the incident but did not intervene. The video eventually made its way to social media and attracted police attention.

Reports suggest that efforts are underway by Panchaudi police to bring Sumitra from Jaisalmer to Nagaur for questioning.

