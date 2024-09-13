Video: Driver Accelerates SUV After Seeing Street Dog, Runs It Over In Noida Sec-73; Locals Say 'He's Known For Rash Driving'

@surbhirawatpfa

In a shocking incident, a person was seen, in a video which has now surfaced on social media, deliberately crushing a dog under his SUV in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida sector 73 on Thursday night.

Sharing the video, the president of People for Animals, Ghaziabad, Surbhi Rawat in a post on X demanded the accused be booked under relevant sections and claimed that, according to locals, the man behind the wheel is known for rash driving in the locality. She also shared the vehicle’s registration number for identifying the accused.

“Due to these reasons dogs run after vehicles on the roads. This incident happened last night at 9 o'clock in Sarfabad Peer Chowk Noida Sector 73. How this driver deliberately ran his vehicle over a mute animal with the intention of killing it. Vehicle number UP16 DU0379. According to the locality this man does rash driving on the streets everyday due to which the lives of animals and humans are in danger. Please take cognizance and file a case against this man with criminal tendencies under BNS Section 325, confiscate his vehicle, cancel his license and take strict legal action,” wrote Rawat.

इन्ही करणों कि वजह से सड़कों पर कुत्ते गाड़ियों के पीछे भागते है ।यह घटना कल रात 9 बजे सर्फ़दाबाद पीर चौक नोएडा सेक्टर 73 की है ।कैसे इस गाड़ी वाले जानबूझकर जान से मारने की नीयत से एक बेज़ुबान के ऊपर गाड़ी चड़ा दी ।गाड़ी नंबर UP16 DU0379 मोहल्ले के मुताबिक़ यह आदमी रोज़ गलियों… pic.twitter.com/zuGQEQPAlT — Surbhi Rawat PFA (@surbhirawatpfa) September 13, 2024

As per reports, soon after the video of the incident started doing rounds on social media, animal rights activists informed the police to take action against the man.

The incident comes amid a recent controversy in the area over the presence of stray dogs in the locality. While some consider strays as a threat, others demand protection of their rights.

Meanwhile, PFA has officially demanded strict action in the matter. As per reports, they are demanding a case to be registered against the accused under Section 325 of the Indian Penal Code, his vehicle be seized and his driving license be cancelled. Also, they have stressed the need for strict legal action to prevent such incidents.

Reacting quickly to the matter, Noida Police responded on social media. A statement was issued from the official Twitter handle of DCP Noida, stating that the station in-charge Sector-113 Noida has been directed to take cognizance of the video and take action as per the rules.