Video: 'Didn't Know Aligarh Police Is So Impotent', Says Traffic Inspector Assaulted By Goons In Front Of Other Cops

The traffic inspector who was assaulted by a bike-borne man and his aides in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, when they contesting a fine he imposed said he has never touched alcohol. The man had earlier claimed that traffic inspector Kamlesh Kumar was intoxicated and behaved improperly.

The incident occurred during a vehicle inspection in Rasalganj, supervised by the Bannadevi police station, on Wednesday evening.

"I did not know Aligarh police is so impotent," Kumar told reporters. "I never drank alcohol neither have I even touched it. The assault happened with me in front of other police officers."

Stopped for riding motorbike sounding like firecrackers

The traffic police intercepted a man for riding a motorbike with a modified silencer that emanated sounds resembling that of firecrackers. The police were about to levy a fine on the vehicle owner when he tried to browbeat the police team claiming that he was a member of the ruling party. When the police refused to cower in, the man called his aides who joined him in the altercation with the police.

The group started protesting and blocked traffic on the Grand Trunk Road. They alleged that the police inspector who had fined the motorbike owner was drunk and had misbehaved with him. The protesters also allegedly thrashed the traffic inspector.

Two men booked

The blockade continued for about one hour until senior police officials reached the spot and restored order. The police booked two men Vishal Gupta and Sonu for assaulting the police inspector on duty and 12 others in the same case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani on Thursday told reporters that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. SP (Traffic) Mukesh Chandra told reporters that a medical examination of the injured police officer had shown "no evidence" that he was drunk.

(With inputs from PTI)

