Video: 'Democracy Must Survive,' NCP MP Amol Kolhe's Poem On Ram Temple Consecration Goes Viral

NCP MP from Maharashtra, Amol Kolhe, on Friday slammed the government in his parliament speech for what he perceived as the politicisation of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Kolhe conveyed his reservations through poetry, a video of which has since gone viral and has been shared by numerous opposition politicians.

Using a Hindi poem to articulate his stance, Kolhe asserted that the government was neglecting pressing issues and instead employing the Ram Temple as a distraction tactic.

In a hard-hitting poem, Kolhe said, “Jab chunav hi pran ho, to socho kaun si pratishtha daav pe lagi hogi…"

Making his speech during the debate over President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament, Kolhe said, “I congratulate the whole country for Ram Temple. When the question of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha (consecration) came up, someone asked how can the ceremony happen without a kalash. So someone said when the election itself is the pran (life), imagine what pratishtha (prestige) must be at stake. People will say things as it is their job. You don’t listen to people, just talk from the heart. Yet we were happy as dreams of 500 years were coming true and the Hindu inside us had been awakened.”

Continuing with his recitation, he remarked that as people ascended the temple stairs, various concerns emerged. On the first step, thoughts of inflation arose, followed by considerations of escalating unemployment on the second step. The third step brought attention to media sycophancy, while the fourth step highlighted the questionable conduct of central agencies. Each step served as a reminder of different issues: from unfulfilled promises such as the Rs 15 lakh pledge to the grievances of farmers, the struggles of female wrestlers, and the commitment to generate two crore jobs annually. Amidst these realities, communalism prevailed, juxtaposed with a government seen as favoring corporate interests. Despite these stark truths, he lamented, people continued to tread forward blindly.

“He smiled and said ‘I am today, I was here yesterday and will be here tomorrow. As much I am in this temple, I will live in your heart… Whether you are here or not, they are here or not, the nation must survive, its Constitution must survive, its democracy must survive and this nation must remain a nation,” Kolhe added.

“A nation is not made of buildings and bridges but from the people and the feeling of patriotism in their hearts. Every countryman wants to spend his life in an environment free of fear,” he said in conclusion.