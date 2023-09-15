VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential Building, Admitted To AIIMS

A woman suffered fracture on her leg after a group of stray dogs ran towards her in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj locality. The CCTV footage of the video incident going viral on social media.

The footage showed the woman, identified as the wife of Dr PN Dogra, a former renowned urologist at AIIMS, climbing down the stairs to take a walk within the society premises. Suddenly, four to five dogs came running and one of them hit the woman's leg. She lost her balance and fell to the ground. It is not clear whether the dogs intended to attack her as they were seen running towards the side where she was coming from. As per the visuals available, one of the dogs that rammed into her was seen running upwards in the building after the woman falls down. The woman is seen lying on the ground in pain and looking for help even as the dogs dispersed from the spot.

Woman admitted to AIIMS

Local authorities and security personnel from the society were quick to respond to the distress call. They managed to disperse the dogs and provided immediate medical assistance to the victim. The woman was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for surgery after suffering a severe leg fracture during the attack.

Residents of the South Delhi society have expressed deep concern over the increasing incidence of stray dog attacks in their locality.

