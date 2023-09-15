 VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential Building, Admitted To AIIMS
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential Building, Admitted To AIIMS

VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential Building, Admitted To AIIMS

The woman was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for surgery after suffering a severe leg fracture during the attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image

A woman suffered fracture on her leg after a group of stray dogs ran towards her in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj locality. The CCTV footage of the video incident going viral on social media.

The footage showed the woman, identified as the wife of Dr PN Dogra, a former renowned urologist at AIIMS, climbing down the stairs to take a walk within the society premises. Suddenly, four to five dogs came running and one of them hit the woman's leg. She lost her balance and fell to the ground. It is not clear whether the dogs intended to attack her as they were seen running towards the side where she was coming from. As per the visuals available, one of the dogs that rammed into her was seen running upwards in the building after the woman falls down. The woman is seen lying on the ground in pain and looking for help even as the dogs dispersed from the spot.

Woman admitted to AIIMS

Local authorities and security personnel from the society were quick to respond to the distress call. They managed to disperse the dogs and provided immediate medical assistance to the victim. The woman was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for surgery after suffering a severe leg fracture during the attack.

Residents of the South Delhi society have expressed deep concern over the increasing incidence of stray dog attacks in their locality.

Read Also
Delhi Shocker: Man Caught On Camera Raping Female Dog, Animal Lover Attacked For Exposing His...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Jamnagar Superintendent Of Customs, One Other In Alleged ₹2 Lakh Bribery Case

VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential...

VIDEO: Delhi Woman Suffers Fractured Leg After Collision With Stray Dog In Vasant Kunj Residential...

'Anti-Sanatana’: TN BJP Leaders Slam Stalin Govt After Video Showing Ganesh Idols Makers Pleading...

'Anti-Sanatana’: TN BJP Leaders Slam Stalin Govt After Video Showing Ganesh Idols Makers Pleading...

'Ramcharitmanas Is Like Potassium Cyanide': Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar's Controversial Statement...

'Ramcharitmanas Is Like Potassium Cyanide': Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar's Controversial Statement...

'He Always Treats Me Like His Daughter': Journalist Urfana Muneer On Viral Interview With Farooq...

'He Always Treats Me Like His Daughter': Journalist Urfana Muneer On Viral Interview With Farooq...