 Video: Delhi Minister Atishi Breaks Down After SC Grants Bail To Manish Sisodia, Says 'Children Of Delhi Won Today'
The bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan noted that Sisodia had been in custody for 17 months without the trial beginning, thus depriving him of his right to a speedy trial.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
Delhi Minister Atishi | X

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi broke down on Friday as she welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the excise policy.

Addressing the inauguration of a new government school, Atishi, who is also a Delhi Minister and AAP leader, expressed her relief and congratulations to the children and their parents attending Delhi government schools.

Emotional, Atishi said, "Today, the truth has triumphed, and the students of Delhi have won... He was imprisoned because he provided quality education to underprivileged children."

"Today, the bail of the pioneer of the education revolution has been granted. Today, truth has triumphed, education has won, and the children of Delhi have emerged victorious," she said.

When will Sisodia walk out of jail?

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj informed the news agency ANI that Sisodia's release from jail depends on the jail administration. He mentioned that Sisodia might be released this evening, or it could take another day for him to walk out of jail.

Raghav Chadha on SC judgement

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Manish Sisodia, stating, "His only crime was that he provided a better future for the children of the poor."

