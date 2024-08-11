 VIDEO: Delhi Civic Apathy Claims Another Life As 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Waterlogged Park In Rohini
According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the child drowned in the park, which was waterlogged due to rain. Details about the deceased was obtained, they said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
The incident happened on Saturday (August 10) evening while the boy was playing in the park | ANI

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged park here in Rohini's Sector 20, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday evening while the boy was playing in the park, they said.

"On Saturday, around 6.30 pm, a PCR call regarding the drowning of a child in a park in Sector 20 in Rohini was received at Aman Vihar Police Station," a senior police officer said.

A police team immediately reached the spot and were informed that the child had been rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Delhi: Police Detain Students Protesting At Karol Bagh Metro Station After 3 UPSC Aspirants Drown In...
article-image

The officer said the body has been sent for post-mortem and necessary action has been taken in the matter. Police is also scanning the CCTV camera footage to know the actual sequence of events, the officer added.

