VIDEO: Dead Rat Found In Sambar Bowl At Ahmedabad Restaurant; Civic Body Initiates Action

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident at Devi Dosa restaurant in Ahmedabad's Nikol, a dead rat was found in a bowl of sambar. The incident came to light on Thursday, June 20. According to a report by Times Now, despite the grave discovery, the restaurant owner, Alpesh Kevadiya, took no immediate action. Later, the matter was escalated to the health department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Restaurant Sealed By AMC

The AMC's Health Department issued a notice to Kevadiya, highlighting severe health and hygiene violations and later sealed the restaurant. According to the report, the notice specified that the restaurant's kitchen was inadequately secured, allowing animals to enter and compromise food hygiene standards. As a result, the food was deemed unsafe, prompting the authorities to seal the premises to protect public health and safety.

Kevadiya is now mandated to rectify these issues promptly to avoid further regulatory actions. The AMC’s intervention in the matter shows the importance of adhering to health regulations to ensure the well-being of the public.

Another Similar Incident Reported Recently

In a related incident, another alarming case of contamination was reported involving a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup purchased through the Zepto app. A woman shared a horrifying video on social media, revealing a dead mouse found inside the syrup bottle. According to Instagram user Prami Sridhar, her family had bought the syrup to accompany brownie cakes. After consuming the tainted syrup, three family members fell ill, with one requiring medical attention.

The family discovered the dead mouse when they poured the syrup into a disposable cup. To confirm their shocking find, they washed the mouse thoroughly under running water. Sridhar recounted that she tried to file a complaint but received no response. Prior to the discovery, three girls had consumed the syrup. While two showed no immediate symptoms, one girl fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, she has since recovered fully.