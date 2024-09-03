 Video: Crowd Thrashes Temple Priest For Molesting 7-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Crowd Thrashes Temple Priest For Molesting 7-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Video: Crowd Thrashes Temple Priest For Molesting 7-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

A video of the confrontation has surfaced online, in which the priest can be seen apologising to the parents of the girls.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Police detained a temple priest in the Lajjpuri locality of the Nagar Kotwali area in Hapur District, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old girl.

According to reports, the priest engaged in inappropriate behavior with minor girls who were playing at the temple.

The girls informed their families about the incident when they returned home. Angered by this, the families of the victims confronted the priest and, along with other locals, beat him up before handing him over to the police.

A video of the confrontation has surfaced online, in which the priest can be seen apologising to the parents of the girls.

FPJ Shorts
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Ministry of Textiles Invites Applications For Scientist-B Posts: 28 Vacancies, Apply Online By Sept 26
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Pavitraa Puniya Rubbishes Marriage Rumours After Viral Sindoor Post: 'Have Been Through A Lot...'
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price Band Revealed; Know Everything About It
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri
Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While Demonstrating Procedure To Colleagues In Lakhimpur Kheri

Later in the video, the crowd can be seen hitting the priest while others recorded the incident on their phones.

According to the Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala, on the day of Krishna Janmashtami, the priest allegedly molested a young woman. The incident has caused widespread outrage among the residents.

The police took the accused into custody and launched an investigation into the allegations.

Police said that a case will be registered based on the complaint filed.

Mumbai teacher beaten by mob for molesting minor girl

In a similar incident, A 36-year-old teacher was dragged onto the road, stripped and beaten by a mob on Wednesday morning after it emerged that he molested a 13-year-old girl at a coaching centre in Virar, a coastal city near Mumbai. Later the mob, which included the parents of the girl, handed over the teacher to the police.

Read Also
Mumbai: Teacher Stripped & Beaten By Mob After Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl At Coaching Centre In...
article-image

As per reports, the teacher, who owns a coaching centre in Virar’s Manvelpada, allegedly molested the girl over the past week.

The parents of the girl came to know what happened to their daughter only when they asked her on Wednesday why she had not gone to the coaching centre since Monday. The girl told their parents that the teacher had been inappropriately touching her for the past several days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Police Arrest 2 For Gangraping 23-Year-Old Woman In Lucknow

UP: Police Arrest 2 For Gangraping 23-Year-Old Woman In Lucknow

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While...

Viral Video: Forest Official Struggles For 1 Hour In Tiger Cage After Getting Trapped While...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Orthopedic Association Terminates Membership Of...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Orthopedic Association Terminates Membership Of...

Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 'Total Number Of People Injured Goes Up To 34,' Says Community Doctor Ashish...

Bahraich Wolf Attacks: 'Total Number Of People Injured Goes Up To 34,' Says Community Doctor Ashish...

Swati Maliwal Posts 'Draupadi Vastraharan' Image Day After Kejriwal-Aide Bibhav Kumar Gets Bail

Swati Maliwal Posts 'Draupadi Vastraharan' Image Day After Kejriwal-Aide Bibhav Kumar Gets Bail