Video: Speeding Car Rams Into Divider, Turns Turtle On National Highway In Telangana; Husband-Wife Die

In Khammam district of Telanagana, a couple met a fatal end on the Khammam-Suryapet National Highway, when their car lost control, hit a divider and overturned. They were on their way back after paying respects to their deceased relatives. The husband lost his life immediately at the scene, while the wife succumbed to her injuries during hospital treatment.

The incident, which took place on the Khammam-Suryapet National Highway, involved Madanapalli Santosh Kumar, a resident of SM Peta in Venkataramapuram, Munagala mandal, Suryapet district. Santosh, accompanied by his family, had attended his grandfather's funeral on September 27 and was returning home on Friday evening when the accident transpired.

Disturbing visuals surfaced over the internet

Tragically, not only did Santosh lose his life, but his wife and their children, Yojitha and Gagana, as well as their brother's children, Hemalathasree and Komar Rao, who were also in the car, sustained severe injuries. They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where, despite medical efforts, Santosh's wife passed away while undergoing treatment. Given the critical condition of one of the children, they have been shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for further medical care.

The heartbreaking scenes of the accident have made their way onto social media platforms, eliciting emotional responses from netizens who express deep sorrow after watching the video. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance while traveling, urging authorities and communities to continue efforts to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.