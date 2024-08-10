 Video: Cop Repeatedly Hits Woman With Baton After Having Quarrel With Husband At Police Station In Telangana’s Karimnagar
A cop hit a woman with a baton in Telangana's Karimnagar after she fought with her husband at police station

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
X

A policeman repeatedly hit a woman with a baton as she fought with her husband in front of the police station in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Saturday. 

As per reports, the couple came to the Metpalli police station after quarreling at home. However, they fought again in front of the police station. This prompted ASI Anjaneyu and the head constable to intervene and pacify the couple. But the couple did not listen to them and the woman started shouting at the man and held onto his shirt. 

ASI Anjaneyas, then, hit the woman with a baton and chased her away. The whole incident has been recorded on the CCTV and the footage is going viral.

Watch the video here:

The woman’s family has alleged that the head constable misbehaved with her and demanded strict action against the two policemen seen in the video.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident,  the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the Hyderabad unit on Friday caught an assistant engineer red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said. 

The accused is an assistant engineer in irrigation and command area development department in Chennur, they said. 

According to officials, the accused assistant engineer, identified as Jadi Chethan (27) allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a contractor as a reward in respect of discharging his official duty. 

"For having submitted MB pertaining to Ernest Money Deposit (EMD) & Fixed Security Deposit (FSD) for total amount of Rs.79,123/- in connection with work of restoration of Salekunta near Dugnepalli(v), Chennur(M), Mancherial Dist executed by the complainant under the Mission Kakateeya Programme(Phase-IV)during the year 2016-17," the ACB said in a release. 

article-image

The contractor, identified as Bomma Chandra Shekar Reddy, approached the ACB and lodged a complaint against the assistant engineer. The complaint was verified and accordingly, a trap was laid, and assistant engineer was caught red-handed accepting the brief of Rs 5000 from the contractor.

The tainted bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the engineer at his instance and the fingers of both his hands yielded positive results in the chemical test, the ACB said. 

The accused officer was arrested and produced before a court on Friday. The case is under investigation, officials said.

