 Video: CISF Jawan Pushes & Slaps Girl After Argument Over Making Reels On Taj Mahal’s Premises
Authorities are yet to provide an official statement regarding the altercation, and the matter is currently under investigation

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
A clash erupted between a CISF jawan and a female tourist at the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Saturday, leading to a physical altercation.

According to reports, the scuffle started after an argument over filming a reel within the premises of the Taj Mahal. The purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and is currently going viral.

In the video, which was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the jawan can be seen pushing and thrashing the woman, causing her to lose her balance and fall to the ground. As she attempts to retaliate, a man intervenes to stop her. However, the situation escalates further when the jawan slaps the woman and strikes her with an umbrella. The altercation unfolds amid the crowded tourist area of the Taj Mahal, drawing attention from bystanders.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking debate and discussion about the incident.

Authorities are yet to provide an official statement regarding the altercation, and the matter is currently under investigation.

