VIDEO: Chinese Ambassador Hails India's Achievements, Says Willing To Enhance Experience-Sharing On Reforms

Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong on Thursday (September 19) hailed "India's achievements achieved through reforms" and said that China was willing to "enhance experience-sharing on reforms with the Indian side, synergize our (China's) development strategies, learn from each other's strengths and make progress together." The Chinese ambassador was speaking at an event in Delhi.

"Since 1990s, India has actively promoted economic and social reforms. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Indian government put forward the policy of "Reform, Perform and Transform", and India's economy maintains rapid development and people's living standards improve continuously. I would congratulate on the achievements India has made through reforms," said the Chinese Ambassador to India.

"Only China and India can understand how many efforts should be made to promote reform in a country with a population of 1.4 billion," he added.

China And India Not Competitors But Cooperators

"In the new era, President Xi Jinping and PM Modi have reached many important consensus - that China and India are not competitors but cooperators. We are developmental partners, not threats. This consensus provides guidelines for our bilateral relations. We have enough wisdom and capabilities for the right path and to get along with each other," he said while talking to the reporters at the event.

The Chinese ambassador's comments comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on September 12 that roughly 75% of the "disengagement problems" with China has been resolved and that the increasing militarisation of the frontier has been a bigger issue.

The Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a lingering border row and standoff in eastern Ladakh.