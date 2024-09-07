 Video: Children Of SP MLA’s Brother’s Two Wives Exchange Gunfire Near Dhaba In Lucknow As Land Dispute Turns Violent
A viral video shows Barabanki SP MLA Suresh Yadav’s brother Dharmendra Yadav’s children from two wives engaged in a heated argument that escalated into gunfire near a dhaba in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The dispute stemmed from a property issue.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
In a video that has surfaced on social media, Barabanki SP MLA Suresh Yadav’s brother Dharmendra Yadav’s children from his two wives were seen engaged in a heated argument which soon spiralled out of control leading to gunfire between the two groups near a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. 

Dharmendra Yadav, who has been involved in past controversies, was present at the scene when the gunfire broke out. According to reports, he attempted to mediate between his sons but was unable to prevent the violence. The CCTV footage, now in police custody, clearly shows the gunfight between the stepbrothers. The police have identified the individuals involved and are working to make arrests.

Watch the video here:

The altercation, which occurred in the Chinhat police station area, began as a verbal dispute between the stepbrothers over land. As tensions rose, the argument turned into a full-blown confrontation, with both sides resorting to firearms. Panic spread quickly in the area, prompting locals to flee. Police were immediately alerted, and upon arrival, they began investigating the scene. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from the incident.

The family dispute stems from long-standing issues over the division of property. Dharmendra Yadav has two wives, one residing in Barabanki and the other in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. His children—Arjun Yadav alias Lucky and Rishabh Yadav from his first wife, and Prince Yadav from his second wife—have been at odds over the land distribution for some time. The conflict reached a breaking point during the altercation at the dhaba, where multiple rounds of gunfire were exchanged.

SP MLA's brother taken into custody

Following the incident, the police took Dharmendra Yadav into custody and are conducting further interrogations. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and other relevant sections. The Lucknow police are also searching for other individuals involved in the shootout, as tensions within the family continue to escalate.

