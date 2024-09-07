 Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood Inspection In Vijayawada
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood Inspection In Vijayawada

Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood Inspection In Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a narrow escape while inspecting flood-affected areas in Vijayawada on September 3

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
@TheNaveena

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a narrow escape while inspecting flood-affected areas in Vijayawada. On September 3, Naidu was on a small bridge evaluating the damage caused by recent floods when a speeding passenger train passed dangerously close to him. 

Naidu, along with his security personnel and officials, was standing near the railing on a narrow platform when the train whizzed by. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the Chief Minister and his team standing just inches away from the fast-moving train. Passengers aboard the train were seen waving at Naidu as it sped past. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Watch the video here:

Situation worsens due to heavy rains

FPJ Shorts
Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood Inspection In Vijayawada
Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood Inspection In Vijayawada
Sonu Sood Performs Aarti With His Family On Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
Sonu Sood Performs Aarti With His Family On Ganesh Chaturthi 2024
'You’ll Have To Taste Me When He’s...': Did Tara Sutaria Shade Ex Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani With Sabrina Carpenter's Song?
'You’ll Have To Taste Me When He’s...': Did Tara Sutaria Shade Ex Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani With Sabrina Carpenter's Song?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Bappa' At Her Mumbai Home With Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey (PHOTOS)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Bappa' At Her Mumbai Home With Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey (PHOTOS)

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh has worsened due to heavy rains, claiming the lives of at least 32 people.

Vijayawada and surrounding areas have been particularly hard-hit, with thousands displaced from low-lying regions.

The NTR district, which encompasses Vijayawada, has suffered the most, with 24 fatalities. Other severely affected areas include Guntur, with seven deaths, and Palnadu, with one reported death.

More than 40,000 people have been moved to relief camps across the state as water levels continue to rise. Farmers, too, have borne the brunt of the flooding, with over 2.35 lakh farmers reporting significant crop damage due to the unrelenting rains.

In response to the crisis, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 5 crore for flood relief. His contribution is aimed at supporting recovery efforts across the state, with 400 panchayats set to receive Rs 1 lakh each.

“I will make sure these funds are directly deposited into the panchayats' accounts, ensuring they are used for immediate flood recovery,” said Kalyan in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government continues to monitor the situation closely, working to provide relief and assistance to affected areas as rains persist across the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood...

Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood...

J&K Heading For 'Historic' Assembly Elections Under National Flag & Constitution: Amit Shah

J&K Heading For 'Historic' Assembly Elections Under National Flag & Constitution: Amit Shah

Video: Vande Bharat Train’s Drivers, Guard Assaulted By Railway Employees Over Operational Dispute...

Video: Vande Bharat Train’s Drivers, Guard Assaulted By Railway Employees Over Operational Dispute...

'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's...

'Should I Grant Bail To Kolkata Rape Accused?': Bengal Court Comes Down Heavily On CBI Over Lawyer's...

MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface

MP: 2 Coaches Of Indore-Jabalpur Express Train Derail, None Hurt; Visuals Surface