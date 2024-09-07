Video: Chandrababu Naidu Narrowly Escapes As Speeding Train Passes Inches Away From Him During Flood Inspection In Vijayawada

@TheNaveena

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a narrow escape while inspecting flood-affected areas in Vijayawada. On September 3, Naidu was on a small bridge evaluating the damage caused by recent floods when a speeding passenger train passed dangerously close to him.

Naidu, along with his security personnel and officials, was standing near the railing on a narrow platform when the train whizzed by. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the Chief Minister and his team standing just inches away from the fast-moving train. Passengers aboard the train were seen waving at Naidu as it sped past. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

That’s a narrow escape for AP CM Chandrababu Naidu & officials…



Train passed within a whisker during his visit to Madhura Nagar, Vijayawada where he wanted to observe the Budameru river flow. pic.twitter.com/mHH2OpttEd — Naveena (@TheNaveena) September 6, 2024

Situation worsens due to heavy rains

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh has worsened due to heavy rains, claiming the lives of at least 32 people.

Vijayawada and surrounding areas have been particularly hard-hit, with thousands displaced from low-lying regions.

🚨Indian Army HADR Operations Update - Vijayawada🚨



In the past 48 hours, the #IndianArmy, in close coordination with the civil administration, has made significant progress in its relentless disaster relief efforts in Vijayawada. Since 5th September, continuous collaboration… pic.twitter.com/ukTQaVyFlB — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) September 7, 2024

The Andhra Pradesh State Capital Region of Amaravati city including Vijayawada & Mangalagiri is currently reeling under SEVERE FLOODS after extremely heavy rains lashed the region yesterday



Praying for the safety of the people 🙏 https://t.co/E97hxZAFE4 pic.twitter.com/B8wHoelAs4 — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) September 1, 2024

The NTR district, which encompasses Vijayawada, has suffered the most, with 24 fatalities. Other severely affected areas include Guntur, with seven deaths, and Palnadu, with one reported death.

More than 40,000 people have been moved to relief camps across the state as water levels continue to rise. Farmers, too, have borne the brunt of the flooding, with over 2.35 lakh farmers reporting significant crop damage due to the unrelenting rains.

In response to the crisis, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 5 crore for flood relief. His contribution is aimed at supporting recovery efforts across the state, with 400 panchayats set to receive Rs 1 lakh each.

“I will make sure these funds are directly deposited into the panchayats' accounts, ensuring they are used for immediate flood recovery,” said Kalyan in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh government continues to monitor the situation closely, working to provide relief and assistance to affected areas as rains persist across the region.