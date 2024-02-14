Video: 'Cannot Treat Annadatas Like Criminals,' Says Bharat Ratna MS Swaminathan's Daughter Amid Farmers' Delhi March

Madhura Swaminathan, the daughter of the late agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, stressed that "farmers can not be treated as criminals". She made this statement while speaking at an event hosted by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa.

Notably, the central government had announced the Bharat Ratna award for MS Swaminathan last week.

Madhura Swaminathan, who is the Head of Economic Analysis at the Indian Statistical Institute, cited newspaper reports to state that there are barricades and jails are also being prepared for protesting farmers in Haryana.

"They are farmers, not criminals. We need to talk to our annadatas. We have to find solutions. In any future strategy we plan, we have to take the farmers with us," she said.

Farmers demand implementation of Swaminathan committee report

One of the primary demands voiced by the protesting farmers is the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report. The reports submitted by Swaminathan's National Commission on Farmers between December 2004 and December 2006 proposed three key factors for determining production costs or Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

The three factors identified are A2 (encompassing farmers' out-of-pocket expenses such as fuel, fertilizers, and land leasing), A2+FL (which includes the value of unpaid labor, including contributions from family members and others, in addition to the expenses covered by A2), and C2 (representing the actual production cost, incorporating A2+FL along with rent and interest payments on land and equipment owned by farmers).

According to Swaminathan's National Commission, the MSP calculation formula is C2 plus 50% of C2, as reported by Business Today. Therefore, it recommended that the MSP should be set at a minimum of 50% above the comprehensive cost of production.

Swaminathan awarded Bharat Ratna by centre

On February 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the renowned agronomist and agricultural scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan would receive the esteemed Bharat Ratna award for his remarkable contributions to Indian agriculture and the welfare of farmers.

Swaminathan, a key figure in initiating the Green Revolution, will be posthumously honored with the highest civilian accolade in the nation, alongside former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao.