Video: Bus Driver Dragged For 1km After Confronting Another Bus Driver Over Minor Collision In AP's Chittoor, Dies As Face Disfigured

A bus driver was mowed down and dragged for one kilometre by another bus driver after a verbal spat broke out between the two drivers following a minor collision before arriving at Maha Samudram tollgate in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Monday night. The buses were going from Bangalore to Vijayawada at the time of the incident.

CCTV footage from the tollgate captured the horrifying moment, showing the Srikrishna Travels bus trampling over the deceased Sudhakar Raju.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the two buses, operated by Morning Star and Srikrishna Travels, arrived at the Ocean Tollgate around 1:30 am. Following a minor collision where one bus's mirror struck the other, the drivers engaged in an argument. The situation escalated when the buses reached the Maha Samudram tollgate. The confrontation between the drivers continued, leading to a physical altercation.

Raju, the driver of the Morning Star Travels bus, exited his vehicle and stood in front of the Srikrishna Travels bus. In a sudden and violent reaction, Srinivasa Rao, the driver of the Srikrishna Travels bus, drove his bus forward, running over Sudhakar Raju. The impact trapped Raju under the bus, which dragged him for approximately one kilometre. The severity of the incident, as per reports, left Raju’s body unrecognisable.

The Bangurapalayam police have seized the footage of the incident and arrested Rao. A murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against him.

Raju, a resident of Pathareddypalem in Chebrolu Mandal, Guntur District, had been working with Morning Star Travels and had recently settled in Ponnur. He is survived by his wife, Aruna, and two sons.

The management of Srikrishna Travels has been questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation. Rao remains in custody as the authorities continue to gather full details of this grievous incident.