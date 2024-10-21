VIDEO: Building Collapses After Gas Cylinder Blast In UP's Bulandshahr; Rescue Operation Underway

Building Collapses After Gas Cylinder Blast In UP's Bulandshahr | X

Bulandshahr: In a shocking incident, a house was completely demolished after a gas cylinder exploded inside the building on Monday. Around 15 people, including women and children, are feared trapped under the debris. A video of the aftermath of the incident has surfaced on the internet and it can be seen in the video that people have gathered at the site to rescue the people trapped after the incident.

The incident occurred in Ashapuri locality in Secunderabad, Bulandshahr on Monday evening. There was a huge explosion in the house in the evening and there are reports that there were around 15 people present inside the building when the incident occurred. The police and the resue officials reached the spot upon receiving the information about the incident. They reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.

There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far. The team rescued few individuals from beneath the roof and were rushed to the hospital for treatment as they suffered injuries. The owner of the house has been reportedly identified as Riyazuddin. The blast occurred at around 8 PM in the evening which caused panic and chaos in the area.

The rescue operation is still underway and the officials are present at the spot. The officials arrived at the spot with JCB and ambulances to carry out the rescue operation.