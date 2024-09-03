Video: Brave Cop, With Help Of Locals, Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Floodwaters In Telangana’s Medak

X

A cop, along with the help of two local youths, successfully rescued a 45-year-old man who was swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross a bridge in Telangana’s Medak.

The man, identified as Ramavath Nandu, was caught in the strong current as he tried to cross the bridge. Fortunately, he managed to grab hold of a rock in the stream, preventing himself from being completely swept away. His situation was noticed by Home Guard Mahesh, a member of the Medak district QRT.

Without hesitation, Mahesh, along with two local youths, quickly organised a rescue operation. Using a rope, they navigated through the dangerous waters and reached Nandu, who was clinging to the rock. Working together, they carefully pulled him out of the floodwaters and brought him to safety.

The Tekmal Gundu river had overflowed due to heavy rains, making the rescue operation particularly risky. However, the coordinated efforts of the QRT and the local youth ensured that Nandu was saved without further incident.

The District Superintendent of Police (SP) later commended Home Guard Mahesh and the young men for their bravery and quick action, which undoubtedly saved Nandu’s life.

Heavy rain alert in 11 districts

Meanwhile, the administration in 11 districts of Telangana remained on alert with a heavy rain warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

The state government has put Adilabad, Jagityal, Kamareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts on alert.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in these districts on Tuesday. Chef Secretary Santhi Kumari has asked the Collectors and SPs of these districts to remain alert and take precautionary measures to prevent loss of lives and property.

People in low-lying areas were advised to take necessary precautions. More rain was forecast for the state even as some districts were yet to recover from the damages caused by heavy downpours and floods since Saturday.

The government has authorised district Collectors to decide on declaring holidays for educational institutions.

According to IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri.