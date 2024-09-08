Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly

@bharatupdate_

In a now-viral video from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, a brave schoolgirl was seen standing up against a bike-borne man who harassed her.

In the video, the man was seen making lewd comments at the girl as she returned home from school accompanied by two younger girls. Instead of staying silent, the 12-year-old girl picked up a stone and threw it at the man. The video showing the self-defence of the girl quickly went viral on social media.

As per reports, the girl's father has filed a complaint with the police, and authorities are actively searching for the unknown man involved in the harassment. Meanwhile, a special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

This incident is not isolated. Cases of harassment near girls' schools and colleges in Bareilly have been frequent, raising concerns about the safety of students.

Locals are calling for stricter action against such harassers and demanding enhanced security around educational institutions.

The girl's brave response has been widely appreciated, with many people saying that such courage should be recognised and that strict measures should be taken against those who harass women and girls.

Mother delivers baby in ambulance after hospital refuses admission in Mainpuri

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a baby was delivered in an ambulance on Saturday on the way to a hospital after the mother was refused to get admitted in another hospital in Mainpuri.

The incident took place at "Sausaiya Matra Shishu Chikitshalaya," where the mother was refused admission due to the absence of the anaesthesiologist.

As per information received by the father of the baby, the hospital first stated that the delivery of the child couldn't be done normally due to some complications and said they needed to operate to deliver the baby. Later, it was stated that the anaesthesiologist was absent and the mother was referred to another hospital. On her way, she delivered the baby inside the ambulance.

"I came with my wife for delivery. They said that the delivery couldn't be done normally, and then I said that they do the operation for delivering the baby. Upon which they said that they could, as the anaesthesia doctor wasn't present and they referred to another hospital. On the way to the hospital, the baby was delivered in the ambulance," the father of the baby said.

Following this, a two-member investigating committee was formed to probe into the matter.

"A complaint was registered by the concerned person, and for this I have made a two-member investigating committee... In one week they will submit the report, and further investigation will take place following that report," said the Chief Medical Officer, Dr RC Gupta.