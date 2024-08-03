Video: BJP MLA Wades Through Flooded Drain After His Scorpio Gets Stuck in Himachal Pradesh’s Paonta Sahib

X

In a now-viral video, Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA and former minister Sukhram Chaudhary is seen stranded and wading through muddy water after his Scorpio got stuck in a flooded stream in Himachal Pradesh’s Paonta Sahib.

The video, reportedly taken on Friday, shows Chaudhary’s vehicle trapped in the drain while he is forced to wade through the water to cross it.

Watch the video here:

भाजपा विधायक सुखराम चौधरी नाले में फंस गए

, पैदल चलकर नाला पार किया।

हिमाचल के सिरमौर जिले में 2 दिन लगातार बारिश से सभी नाले उफान पर आ गए, दलदल की वजह से विधायक जी की गाड़ी नाले में फंस गई। pic.twitter.com/vOpWA8scJV — Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) August 3, 2024

According to reports, locals in the area have long been demanding a bridge over this stretch of land, which during the monsoon season experiences flood-like conditions, endangering their lives.

The Sirmaur district has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days, causing seasonal streams to swell. The increased water levels during the heavy rains have led to significant problems for residents.

Reacting to the situation, Sukhram Chaudhary criticised the Congress government in the state for handling of infrastructure projects, calling it a stark example of administrative failure.

He noted that the road project approved by NABARD for the Badri Pur-Puruwala-Santokhgarh stretch, costing ₹8 crore, has been underway for over a year but remains incomplete. Chaudhary argued that if the bridge had been constructed as planned, the current difficulties could have been avoided.