 Video: Auto-Car Collision In Varanasi Escalates Into Public Assault On Police SHO In Front Of Family; Samajwadi Party Alleges 'Jungle Raj' In UP
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Varanasi: A car and an auto collided at the Harhua intersection in Varanasi’s Badagaon area on Saturday morning, leaving the auto driver injured. The situation turned tense when a crowd assaulted Rajatalab Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Kumar Verma, who was driving the car in plain clothes.

The incident occurred around 8 am when SHO Verma, traveling with his family from Babatpur to Varanasi, reached the Harhua intersection. Devi Shankar Rai, a 55-year-old auto driver from Bhatauli village, suddenly turned his vehicle towards Babatpur, leading to a rear-end collision with the SHO's car.

Chaos At The Scene

After the collision, SHO Verma parked his car and got out to assist the injured auto driver. However, a crowd gathered and began attacking him, leaving him injured. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the assault on the officer. The injured driver was eventually taken to Deendayal Hospital for treatment, as reported by Amar Ujala.

Following the altercation, senior police officers, including ADCP Akash Patel, ACP Prateek Kumar, and ACP Ajay Kumar Srivastava, arrived at the scene with a large police force to control the situation. The injured auto driver was transferred to a primary health centre and later referred to a trauma center due to his critical condition.

Allegations and Tensions

The injured driver’s family accused the SHO of negligence in the accident and filed a complaint. On the other hand, SHO Verma also lodged a complaint against unknown individuals for assaulting him.

Reports quoting eyewitnesses clarified that those who attacked the SHO were not related to the injured driver. Meanwhile, the incident sparked political reactions, with the Samajwadi Party posting a video on social media condemning the assault. The party alleged that lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh had reached alarming levels, citing the SHO's public beating as an example of “jungle raj” in the state.

