Video: Aligarh Police Sub-Inspector Sits On Railway Track To End Life After Alleged Harassment By Judge, Saved by Cops

Vigilant police officers saved Sub-Inspector Sachin Kumar’s life as he attempted suicide by sitting on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, allegedly due to harassment by Judge Abhishek Tripathi. Judge Tripathi has yet to respond to the allegations.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing several policemen approaching Kumar while he was sitting on the tracks. They are seen lifting him up and reassuring him, with one officer saying, "What happened? It's okay. Stand up." Kumar responded, "No sir, I don’t want to listen to anything."

अलीगढ़ में जज अभिषेक त्रिपाठी से तंग आकर UP पुलिस के सब इंस्पेक्टर सचिन कुमार आत्महत्या करने रेल पटरी पर बैठ गए।



दरोगा के अनुसार – "पुलिस ने 5 बाइक चोर पकड़े थे। मैंने उन्हें कोर्ट में पेश किया। जज कह रहे थे कि तुम फर्जी लोग पकड़कर लाए हो। जज ने मुझसे बदतमीजी की" pic.twitter.com/ZupKttZt29 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 17, 2024

In the video, Kumar explains that the judge had repeatedly summoned him to his chamber, verbally abused him, and threatened him. Despite this, his colleagues managed to persuade him to leave the tracks.

According to reports, Kumar had recently arrested five individuals for bike theft and presented them in court. However, Judge Tripathi accused him of detaining innocent people and misbehaving. Distressed by these accusations, Kumar attempted to take his own life.

The police are investigating the incident to clarify the circumstances and address the concerns raised.

4 dead, 6 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Firozabad

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, four people have died and six people who were injured are undergoing treatment after an explosion occurred at a firecracker factory in Firozabad's Naushera on Tuesday, said senior police official on Tuesday.

The House has collapsed due to the explosion and several people are feared to be trapped under rubble, said police.

"In Shikohabad PS area, firecrackers were stored at a house and a blast occurred there. Due to the impact of the blast, the roof of a nearby house collapsed. Police took out 10 people from the debris...6 people are undergoing treatment at a hospital and 4 people have died...further rescue operation is still underway," said Deepak Kumar IG Agra Range to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said that the rescue operations are underway.

"Rescue team is present at the spot. District hospital and sub-district hospital, both are on high alert...team of doctors, ambulance, fire team, disaster team, all are present at the spot," Firozabad District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan said.