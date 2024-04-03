 VIDEO: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail After 6 Months
AAP's Sanjay Singh walked out of jail amid sloganeering from AAP workers and also addressed the party members outside the jail.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
AAP's Sanjay Singh greeted by supporters outside Tihar jail | X/ANI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday (April 3) walked out of Tihar Jail in Delhi. Singh was arrested in October 2023 in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 3).

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses party workers as he walks out of Tihar Jail.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, said, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail & thousands of party workers welcomed him. He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until and unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling."

(This is breaking news)

