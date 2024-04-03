VIDEO: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail After 6 Months

AAP's Sanjay Singh greeted by supporters outside Tihar jail | X/ANI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday (April 3) walked out of Tihar Jail in Delhi. Singh was arrested in October 2023 in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 3).

VIDEO | AAP leader Sanjay Singh walks out of Tihar Jail in Delhi. Arrested in October 2023, Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/F2bkSpH0Mm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2024

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses party workers as he walks out of Tihar Jail.

#WATCH | Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh addresses party workers as he walks out of Tihar Jail. pic.twitter.com/sfpeZNa9JX — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, said, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail & thousands of party workers welcomed him. He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain are still in jail. Until and unless they are released we will not celebrate we will keep on struggling."

#WATCH | AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Sanjay Singh has just come out of the jail & thousands of party workers welcomed him...He (Sanjay Singh) said that this is not the time to celebrate but struggle. Three of our top leaders- Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia & Satyendar… pic.twitter.com/ZRas7UzHjX — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

(This is breaking news)