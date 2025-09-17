 VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit
HomeIndiaVIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
The boy was weeping before Gandhi for his damaged bicycle. Gandhi hugged him, tried to console him and promised him a new one. |

Chandigarh: Six-year-old Amritpal Singh from Amritsar has received a new bicycle after the boy was seen crying before Rahul Gandhi for his damaged one during the Congress leader's visit to the flood-hit area.

In a video shared by the Punjab Congress on Wednesday, Amritpal spoke to Gandhi on a video call, thanking the Congress leader for the new bicycle.

"Is bicycle good?" Gandhi asked Amritpal on the video call.

During his tour to flood-affected areas in Punjab on September 15, Gandhi visited the residence of Amritpal in Ghonewal village in Amritsar.

The boy was weeping before Gandhi for his damaged bicycle. Gandhi hugged him, tried to console him and promised him a new one.

Amritpal's father Ravidas Singh thanked Gandhi for the new bicycle.

During his visit on September 15, Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas of Ghonewal village in Amritsar and Gurchak village in Gurdaspur. He had interacted with those affected by nature's fury.

Ghonewal village was among several areas in Amritsar's Ajnala which were badly hit by floodwaters.

Gandhi had then asked the Punjab government and the Centre to ensure that the relief package and compensation reach the victims, who need it the most at this time, without any delay.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades. The floods were a result of swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers along with seasonal rivulets caused by heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, heavy rains in Punjab had also intensified the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

