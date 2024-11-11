 Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

According to reports, the child was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently said to be critical

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
@AnuRawat01

A 3-year-old child, while playing on the balcony of his house on the first floor in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, suddenly fell and sustained severe injuries on Monday. According to reports, he was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently said to be critical.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media in which the exact moment when the child fell down on the concrete surface below can be seen. The video also shows another child present on the balcony. The injured boy was seen dangling from the railing of the balcony before falling down. Moments later neighbours rushed to assist the child and later took him to the hospital. 

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the incident took place at Sunshine Apartment in sector 122.

FPJ Shorts
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.79 Lakh – All Details Inside
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.79 Lakh – All Details Inside

The incident comes a month after a 3-year-old girl miraculously survived after she fell from the 27th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida. She was stuck on the 12th floor’s balcony. The incident had taken place in Greater Noida’s Gaur City. The video of the incident had gone viral.

UP: Truck rams into bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra, 38 injured

In a separate incident, an apple-laden truck rammed into a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra, injuring 38 passengers, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the bus carrying more than 50 pilgrims was coming from Kalyan in Maharashtra. 

Among the injured were several women, the local police said.

"With police assistance, the injured were transported to the local community health centre.  Nine passengers with serious injuries were referred to Sultanpur District Medical College for further treatment," a police official said.

Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam said the bus had left Maharashtra approximately 15 days ago, with pilgrims bound for religious sites in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"After visiting temples in Ujjain and other destinations in Madhya Pradesh, the bus entered Uttar Pradesh. Following a stop for dinner, the bus departed from Ayodhya for Kashi," he said.

"Around 1 am, the driver parked the bus near a tea shop along the Sultanpur-Varanasi four-lane road, behind the Muslim cemetery in Lambhua Nagar Panchayat, and stepped out with an assistant to get tea while most passengers were asleep inside," the officer said.

Read Also
Video: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police...
article-image

At this time, a truck loaded with apples rammed into the the parked bus, he added.

The police control room dispatched ambulances and officers to the site. All the injured were taken to the community health centre for treatment. The truck driver fled the scene, but the truck has been seized, and police are conducting further legal action, he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters...

Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 11, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Rajasthan: Asaram Bapu Granted 30-Day Parole For Medical Treatment At Jodhpur Ayurvedic Hospital

Rajasthan: Asaram Bapu Granted 30-Day Parole For Medical Treatment At Jodhpur Ayurvedic Hospital

Delhi: 'No Religion Encourages Pollution-Causing Activities', Says Supreme Court During Firecracker...

Delhi: 'No Religion Encourages Pollution-Causing Activities', Says Supreme Court During Firecracker...