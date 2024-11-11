Video: 3-Year-Old Child Severely Injured After Falling From First-Floor Balcony In Noida

@AnuRawat01

A 3-year-old child, while playing on the balcony of his house on the first floor in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, suddenly fell and sustained severe injuries on Monday. According to reports, he was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently said to be critical.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media in which the exact moment when the child fell down on the concrete surface below can be seen. The video also shows another child present on the balcony. The injured boy was seen dangling from the railing of the balcony before falling down. Moments later neighbours rushed to assist the child and later took him to the hospital.

As per reports, the incident took place at Sunshine Apartment in sector 122.

The incident comes a month after a 3-year-old girl miraculously survived after she fell from the 27th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida. She was stuck on the 12th floor’s balcony. The incident had taken place in Greater Noida’s Gaur City. The video of the incident had gone viral.

Greater Noida West: गौर सिटी 2 के 14 एवेन्यू में 27वें फ्लोर से 5 साल की बच्ची गिर गई। बच्ची 12वें फ्लोर की बालकनी में फंसी, गंभीर चोटें आईं। उसे सर्वोदय हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। हादसा दोपहर करीब 12.30 से 1 बजे के बीच हुआ। PS Bisrakh @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/npnYYdlKxa — The News गली (@The_News_Gali) October 4, 2024

UP: Truck rams into bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra, 38 injured

In a separate incident, an apple-laden truck rammed into a bus carrying pilgrims from Maharashtra, injuring 38 passengers, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the bus carrying more than 50 pilgrims was coming from Kalyan in Maharashtra.

Among the injured were several women, the local police said.

"With police assistance, the injured were transported to the local community health centre. Nine passengers with serious injuries were referred to Sultanpur District Medical College for further treatment," a police official said.

Police Circle Officer (Lambhua) Abdus Salam said the bus had left Maharashtra approximately 15 days ago, with pilgrims bound for religious sites in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"After visiting temples in Ujjain and other destinations in Madhya Pradesh, the bus entered Uttar Pradesh. Following a stop for dinner, the bus departed from Ayodhya for Kashi," he said.

"Around 1 am, the driver parked the bus near a tea shop along the Sultanpur-Varanasi four-lane road, behind the Muslim cemetery in Lambhua Nagar Panchayat, and stepped out with an assistant to get tea while most passengers were asleep inside," the officer said.

At this time, a truck loaded with apples rammed into the the parked bus, he added.

The police control room dispatched ambulances and officers to the site. All the injured were taken to the community health centre for treatment. The truck driver fled the scene, but the truck has been seized, and police are conducting further legal action, he added.