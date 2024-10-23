 Video: 200 Crates Of Liquor Seized From HP Oil Tanker In Dry-State Bihar's Muzaffarpur Ahead Of Diwali
The smuggling attempt was thwarted when the driver and accomplices fled the scene, leaving the vehicle on a national highway. The incident came to light just a week before the Diwali festival starts with festivities celebrated across the nation.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
Patna: In a recent crackdown, an HP oil tanker in Bihar was found transporting liquor, according to reports quoting officials on Wednesday. The tanker, registered in Nagaland and carrying about 200 crates of liquor, was reportedly seized from Muzaffarpur after a chase.

The smuggling attempt was thwarted when the driver and accomplices fled the scene, leaving the vehicle on a national highway. The incident came to light just a week before the Diwali festival starts with festivities celebrated across the nation.

Tip-Off Received To Excise Dept

According to an NDTV report, the Bihar excise department received a tip-off about the illegal liquor consignment, prompting them to set up a team to intercept the smugglers. A road blockade was established, but upon noticing it, the smugglers diverted the tanker towards the national highway. "After a chase, the driver and the liquor trader abandoned the tanker and fled," confirmed Vijay Shekhar Dubey, Assistant Excise Commissioner.

The seized liquor originated from Arunachal Pradesh, said the report. Authorities are currently working to identify the local trader involved in the smuggling operation. Raids are underway to arrest him and a formal case has been lodged against those responsible.

Bihar has imposed a statewide prohibition on alcohol, making liquor smuggling a persistent issue. To circumvent the ban, smugglers resort to inventive methods to transport alcohol across state lines. In past incidents, authorities have uncovered liquor being smuggled in ambulances, trucks and even inside modified compartments within petrol tanks.

Despite the state's strict regulations, smugglers continue to find creative ways to bypass the law, though many such attempts are intercepted by vigilant law enforcement.

