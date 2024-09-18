Video: 2 Men Thrash Security Guard, Push Woman Staff After Argument Over Lift In Noida's JP Hospital

@SachinGuptaUP

A video has surfaced on social media showing two youths brutally thrashing a security guard and pushing a woman staff to the floor near the entrance of an elevator at JP Hospital in Noida’s sector 128.

A verbal spat turned violent when the two men started hitting the security guard after a heated argument broke out between them. In the video, the duo was also seen pushing a woman staff who tried to stop them from beating the security guard. However, the miscreants did not stop and continued their assault on the man.

The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the lobby of the hospital and the footage is currently going viral on social media.

Probe underway

Police are now investigating the matter based on the CCTV footage.

As per a statement by the police, the youths seen in the video have been identified and they will soon be arrested. Meanwhile, police are talking to the security guard to find out what led to the altercation between him and the two men. They are also speaking to the persons who were present at the time of the incident.

'Bulldozer' not symbol of rule of law; SC fulfilled Centre's responsibility: Mayawati

Meanwhile, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday expressed serious concerns over the "rising" trend of using bulldozers for demolitions, saying it does not symbolise a just rule of law.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo also stressed that the Centre and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law. Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court said there would be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

"Despite bulldozer demolition not being a symbol of the rule of law, the increasing trend of its use is a matter of concern. However, when the general public does not agree with the bulldozer or any other matter, then the Centre should come forward and make uniform guidelines for the whole country, which is not being done," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

"Otherwise, in the case of bulldozer action, the Hon'ble Supreme Court would not have had to intervene and fulfil the responsibility of the central government, which was necessary. The central and state governments must pay attention to the implementation of the Constitution and the rule of law," she added.