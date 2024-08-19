VIDEO: 1st Year BDS Student Alleges Brutal Physical Assault By Senior Doctor At PGI Rohtak | X/ @drdoom0303

Days after the shocking Kolkata rape and murder case, another disturbing incident has surfaced, this time from Rohtak, Haryana. A first-year female BDS student from PGI, Rohtak was allegedly assaulted by a senior male doctor.

The incident came to light when an X user, @drdoom0303, posted a video of the assaulted doctor, who was seen crying and showing the wounds on her body caused by the assault.

In the video, the female doctor shared her dreadful experience of being physically and mentally abused by the senior doctor for seven months. According the victim the accused PG, Dr. Manindar Kaushik from PIG Rohtak was allegedly interested in the female doctor and forced her to be in a relationship with the female doctor to which she opposed.

In return, the accused assaulted the victim and threatened of cutting of her attendance. The accused senior doctor physically and mentally tortured the victim, claimed the female doctor in the video.

TW: The visuals in the video might be disturbing for some readers.

WATCH VIDEO:

1st Year BDS student assaulted by a Senior anatomy PG, Dr. Manindar Kaushik, at PGI Rohtak. STRICT ACTIONS SHOULD BE TAKEN AGAINST SUCH BASTARDS. @IndianMedAssn @RMLDelhi @NMC_IND #PGIRohtak #JusticeForDoctor pic.twitter.com/9qfB1oIMIL — Dr. Doom 🩺 (@drdoom0303) August 18, 2024

The tweet also included a screenshot of a chat that read: "For nearly 12 hours, from 11 PM on the 16th until 1 PM on the 17th, he subjected me to extreme physical and emotional abuse. He kicked, punched, and tortured me with a knife, leaving marks all over my body, including my face. I was finally released back on campus, where I immediately called my parents and filed a complaint. Despite this, no serious action has been taken against him. I'm left..."

It is unclear if the chat was from the assaulted doctor.

TW: Disturbing Content

The screenshot describing the assault | X/ @drdoom0303

According to the tweet, the assault on the female doctor lasted for 12 hours, from August 16 to August 17. The assailant reportedly threatened the doctor with a knife and left her bruised.

The post also included a photograph of the complaint filed by the female doctor.

The FIR filed by the doctor | X/@drdoom0303

A medical legal report from PTBD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, dated August 17, described the injuries sustained by the doctor. The report listed multiple contusions, abrasions, and complaints of pain in various parts of her body, including the head, face, neck, arms, lower back, and thighs.

In the same post, an X user, @DoctorHussain96, commented that the accused doctor had been arrested by the police.

The comment was accompanied by an image from the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), which stated: "Resident doctors strongly condemn the physical assault on one of our students by Dr. Maninder Kaushik, a 1st-year Postgraduate Resident in the Department of Anatomy. An FIR has been filed, and Dr. Kaushik has been arrested and expelled from the institution within 12 hours. The RDA has zero tolerance for such behavior and fully supports the institution's swift action. We urge all doctors and students to maintain a respectful and supportive environment to preserve the integrity of our hospital and foster positive senior-junior relationships."

The statement issued by RDA | X/@DoctorHussain96

As of now, no official statement has been made by the police regarding this case.