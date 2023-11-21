 Video: 1st Visuals Of 41 Workers Trapped In Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi Surfaces; Rescue Efforts Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: 1st Visuals Of 41 Workers Trapped In Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi Surfaces; Rescue Efforts Underway

Video: 1st Visuals Of 41 Workers Trapped In Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi Surfaces; Rescue Efforts Underway

Efforts are underway to rescue the workers who have been stuck for nine days now.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Workers stuck in the tunnel | PTI

Rescuers on Tuesday (November 21) released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other. This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing. The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Heavy Drilling Machines Brought To Speed Up Rescue Op Of 40 Trapped Workers; Video...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 1st Visuals Of 41 Workers Trapped In Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi Surfaces; Rescue...

Video: 1st Visuals Of 41 Workers Trapped In Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi Surfaces; Rescue...

Violence, Political Pressure Stopping Doctors From Joining Govt Hospitals

Violence, Political Pressure Stopping Doctors From Joining Govt Hospitals

Canine Terror: Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Bitten By Dogs In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Canine Terror: Two-And-A-Half-Year-Old Girl Bitten By Dogs In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Bengal Global Business Summit: 2-Day Convention To Being On Nov 21

Bengal Global Business Summit: 2-Day Convention To Being On Nov 21

Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Report About Sexual Abuse Of 2 Juveniles At Mukherjee...

Delhi: NHRC Takes Suo Moto Cognizance Of Report About Sexual Abuse Of 2 Juveniles At Mukherjee...