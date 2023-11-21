Video: 1st Visuals Of 41 Workers Trapped In Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi Surfaces; Rescue Efforts Underway

Workers stuck in the tunnel | PTI

Rescuers on Tuesday (November 21) released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days. The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline.

In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other. This comes as a big relief to the families of these workers.

VIDEO | Drilling machines, which will be used to dig a vertical shaft down into the collapse Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, have reached the site.#UttarakhandTunnelCollapse #UttarkashiRescue pic.twitter.com/2p2YuwBNN7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho had earlier said that cameras would be inserted through the pipeline to see how the workers were doing. The camera was sent in after it came from Delhi late on Monday evening.

VIDEO | First visuals of workers stuck inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in #Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.



Rescuers on Monday pushed a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel allowing supply of larger quantities of food and live visuals of the 41 workers… pic.twitter.com/mAFYO1oZwv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 21, 2023

