Video: 1 Dead, 6 Injured As Man On Bicycle Accidently Drops ‘Onion Bombs’ Into Pothole Causing Powerful Explosion In Andhra’s Eluru

@TeluguScribe

One person died while six others were severely injured after a bag full of firecrackers exploded accidentally amid Diwali preparations in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru on Thursday afternoon.

The powerful blast that occurred in a narrow alleyway near a group of people was captured on a CCTV camera.

Watch the video here:

బైక్‌పై తీసుకెళ్తుండగా పేలిన ఉల్లిగడ్డ బాంబులు.. ఓ మహిళ మృతి



ఏలూరు తూర్పువీధి గౌరమ్మ గుడి వద్ద ఓ బైక్‌పై ఉల్లిగడ్డ బాంబులు తీసుకెళుతుండగా.. బైక్ గోతిలో పడి బాంబులు పేలాయి.



ఈ ప్రమాదంలో మహిళ మృతి చెందగా.. మరి కొందరికి గాయాలయ్యాయి. pic.twitter.com/tZBMIrtNzb — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 31, 2024

The victim, identified as Sudhakar, was travelling by bicycle near the Ganganamma temple when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Sudhakar’s bag, filled with "onion bomb" firecrackers, fell into a pothole, causing a powerful explosion.

Onion bombs are a type of firecracker commonly used in India during the Diwali festival. They are named for their shape, which resembles an onion or a small sphere and are designed to create a loud, explosive sound when ignited.

Reports suggest that the blast was intense with Sudhakar reportedly suffering fatal injuries at the scene.

Emergency responders arrived at the spot and transported the injured to Eluru Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for critical injuries.

Local police were quick to secure the area and launched an investigation, registering a case to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Authorities are looking into safety concerns surrounding the handling of firecrackers during the festive season.

Expressing his grief over the tragic incident, Minister Parthasarathy urged the public to exercise caution with fireworks and directed law enforcement agencies to increase vigilance to prevent further mishaps during Diwali. He assured the community of heightened security measures to protect citizens during the celebrations.