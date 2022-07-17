Vice Presidential Polls: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar to file his nomination tomorrow at 12 pm

Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will file his nomination tomorrow (July 18) at 12 pm, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda announced that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

Congratulating Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said the West Bengal Governor has excellent knowledge of the Constitution and added that he is well-versed with legislative affairs. PM Modi said the "Kisan Putra" also has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised.

"Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate," PM Modi wrote.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the Opposition today announced senior Congress leader and former Union minister Margaret Alva as its candidate for the vice presidential election.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.