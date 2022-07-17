Vice Presidential Polls: Joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva to file her nomination on July 19 at 11 am

Vice Presidential Polls: Joint opposition candidate Margaret Alva to file her nomination on July 19 | Photo: Twitter Image

Joint opposition candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections Margaret Alva will file her nomination papers on Tuesday (July 19) at 11 am, reported news agency ANI.

"We have unanimously decided to field Margaret Alva as our joint candidate for the post of Vice President," NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced after a two-hour meeting at his residence.

He said a total of 17 parties have unanimously taken the decision to field her and with the support of Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, she will be the joint candidate of a total of 19 parties.

Alva, meanwhile, said she accepts with "great humility" her nomination for the polls and thanked leaders of various parties for reposing faith in her.

"It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they've put in me. Jai Hind," Alva tweeted soon after the opposition parties announced her name.

Meanwhile, NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will file his nomination tomorrow (July 18) at 12 pm.

The last date for filing of nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.