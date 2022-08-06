Vice Presidential election: Despite TMC's boycott, party MPs Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari vote

Sisir Adhikari | ANI Photo

Kolkata: Despite being informed by TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay that the party will abstain from taking part in the voting process in the Vice President election, party MPs Sisir Adhikari and Dibyendu Adhikari on Saturday took part in the election process in the national capital.

Though the father and son didn’t say anything, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that both of them are ‘not’ with TMC.

It can be recalled that during the day of President election Sisir Adhikari, father of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that he is with TMC and will vote for the person whom TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is supporting.

The TMC MP also mentioned that he was ‘not’ aware of the fact that TMC had decided to vote from the state Assembly as the party didn’t inform him for which he had visited the national capital to take part in the election process.

On Friday, TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had sent a letter to the Adhikaris stating that TMC won’t take part in the election process of the Vice President.

It may be noted that Bandhopadhyay had earlier also applied for ‘disqualification’ of MP post of Sisir Adhikari.