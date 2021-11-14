Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, others pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders on Sunday paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India."

PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister on his birth anniversary. "Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity, and peace," he tweeted.

The Congress party, too, paid tribute to Pandit Nehru, who served multiple terms as its national president. “Every word, every act, every sacrifice Pandit Nehru Ji made exemplified true nationalism--an unwavering dedication to our nation's unity, to our nation's diversity, to our nation's prosperity,” the party posted on its Twitter handle.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:37 AM IST