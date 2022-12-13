e-Paper Get App
Vice President, PM Modi pay tribute to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

On December 13, 2001, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists had attacked the Parliament complex, in which 9 persons including police and security personnel were killed.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack | ANI
New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, which had taken place 21 years ago on this day.

They laid wreathes on the pictures of the martyrs at the Parliament complex.

Also in attendance were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

On December 13, 2001, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists had attacked the Parliament complex, in which nine persons including police and security personnel were killed.

