Vice President Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.
Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.
"May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.
The new year is a time for new beginnings, said the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu.
He said."I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said.
