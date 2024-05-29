Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute To Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh On His 37th Death Anniversary; Watch

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat, Delhi. Jayant Chaudhary, the RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, was also present with the Vice President.

This year, Chaudhary Charan Singh was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.

#WATCH | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary at Kisan Ghat, Delhi.



Jayant Chaudhary- RLD chief and grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh was also present with the Vice President.

About Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, in a middle-class peasant family. He shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress. He was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli and represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962, and 1967. He became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice, Information, etc.

In June 1951, he was appointed Cabinet Minister in the State and given charge of the Departments of Justice and Information. Later, he took over as the Minister for Revenue and Agriculture in the Cabinet of Sampurnanand in 1952. When he resigned in April 1959, he was holding charge of the Department of Revenue and Transport.

A Seasoned Politician

Charan Singh was a pivotal figure in the Janata Party. He was not only a seasoned politician but also a prolific writer. His literary works, which include writings on land reforms and agricultural policies, reflect his commitment to societal welfare and economic reforms.

He was renowned as the chief architect of land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts led to the enactment of crucial land reform bills, such as the Department Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960, which aimed to address issues of land distribution and agricultural sustainability.