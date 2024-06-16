Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar To Inaugurate Prerna Sthal In Parliament House Complex Today

Jagdeep Dhankar |

New Delhi: The Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha will inaugurate the newly constructed Prerna Sthal in the presence of the Speaker of Lok Sabha, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs on Sunday evening.

According to an official press release, all Members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have also been invited to the programme.

About Prerna Sthal

The statues of great leaders and freedom fighters are installed inside the Parliament House Complex. These great Indians made significant contributions to the history of India, the cultural renaissance, and the freedom struggle. These statues were located at different places in the complex, which made it difficult for visitors to properly see them.

Therefore, with the aim of installing these statues in one place inside the Parliament House Complex, the Prerna Sthal has been constructed so that dignitaries and other visitors coming to the Parliament House Complex could conveniently see and pay tributes at these statues in one place.

An action plan has also been made to make the life stories and messages of these great Indians available to visitors through new technology so that they could get inspiration from them, the press release said.

It may be recalled that even before this, during the construction work of the new Parliament Building, the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Motilal Nehru, and Chaudhary Devi Lal were shifted to other places in the complex.

Lawns and gardens have been laid around the statues at Prerna Sthal. Here, dignitaries and visitors will be able to easily pay their tributes to them and also take inspiration from their lives through QR codes.

After the unveiling of the Shilapatt (headstone) during the inauguration programme, dignitaries will offer floral tributes to the statues.