Vice Admiral Srikant, Indian Navy's seniormost submariner, dies of COVID-19

Vice Admiral Srikant, the senior-most submariner of the Indian Navy, died due to COVID-19 related complications on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He breathed his last at the Base Hospital in New Delhi.
Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted: “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.”
The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy would always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Singh noted.
“My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!” the Minister stated.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed her sorrow on the Vice Admiral's demise. She said that the Indian Navy has lost "a fine officer".
"Sad to know that the Director General of Project Seabird Vice Admiral Srikant has passed away. Earlier, as Inspector General Nuclear Safety & Commandant of NDC, he set high bench marks in service. @indiannavy has lost a fine officer. Condolences to his family and friends," Sitharaman tweeted.
Vice Admiral Srikant, who was the Director-General of Project Seabird, was due to retire on December 31. He was often referred to by the moniker 'The Grey Dolphin', which is reserved for the Navy's seniormost serving submariner.
Earlier, he had held several prestigious titles such as the Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and the Commandant of the National Defence College.
