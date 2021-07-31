Vice Admiral SN Ghormade takes charge as Navy Vice Chief. Click here to know more

Ghormade was commissioned into the Navy on January 1, 1984. Ghormade, an alumnus of Rashtriya Military School Bangalore (an elite class military boarding school) graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. He completed his Master of Philosophy degree from University of Mumbai, and a Master of Science degree from the University of Madras in defence and strategic studies.

He completed the Naval Staff Course at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, United States, and the Naval War College in Mumbai. Ghormade holds a specialization in navigation and direction. He completed his personnel management Master's degree from the Symbiosis Institute of Business.

He was the commanding officer of the guided missile frigate Brahmaputra, the submarine rescue vessel Nireekshak and the minesweeper Allepey, and was also second in command of the guided missile frigate Ganga.[3]

Ghormade served as Principal Director of the Personnel Board and Director of Naval Plans at Naval Headquarters. He also served as Director of Military Affairs at the Ministry of External Affairs. He held two instructional appointments: one at the Navigation Direction School and the other at the National Defence Academy.

Ghormade was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal on January 26, 2017, and Nau Sena Medal in 2007 by the President of India and Commendation by Chief of Naval Staff in 2000.