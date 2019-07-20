VHP wants Supreme Court to set deadline for verdict on Ayodhya dispute

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said the Supreme Court should set a deadline for a verdict on the Ayodhya dispute like it fixed a timeline for a judgement in the Babri masjid demolition case.

The top court on Friday directed that a judgement in the Babri Masjid demolition case against senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, M.M. Joshi and others should be delivered in nine months. "It's good to frame timelines for delivering judgements. We request hon. #SupremeCourt to frame such deadline for #RamMandir at #RamJanmbumi in #Ayodhya #ayodhyacase too like the #BabriDemolition case ordered today," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal tweeted.

His reaction came after a bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the trial in the demolition case should be completed in six months and, based on it, a judgement should be delivered in three further months. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by a frenzied mob on December 6, 1992.

Bansal said the legal process on the main Ram Janambhoomi-Babri masjid has been going on for long and even after 70 years of the country's Independence, there is no movement on the matter. The top court in March set up a three-member mediation panel to look for a consensus by talking to all the stakeholders to the vexed dispute. The decision of the apex court came in the wake of petitions seeking a speedy trial, including day-to-day hearing, to arrive at an early resolution.