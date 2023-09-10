VHP Mobilizes Masses With Mega Shows Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls And Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Ayodhya Ram temple | Photo: Representative Image

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the proposed inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned mega shows to mobilize people across the country.

While Bajrang Dal, an arm of VHP has already started taking out Shaurya Yatras in various parts of the country, a foot march (Padyatra) of Saints & Seers will be taken out next month. The Padyatra of Seers would go to various parts of the country and apprise people about the importance of Ram temple construction. VHP and Ram Janam Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been preparing for the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The trust has proposed the date of January 22 next year for the inauguration.

Darshan of noted Saints & Seers during Padyatra

Giving this information the working president of VHP, Alok Kumar said that devotees would be able to have Darshan of noted Saints & Seers during this Padyatra. 'Normally people go to Mutts and Ashrams for the Darshan of these Saints, but all they need is to come out of their houses to seek blessings from them’, said the VHP president. He said that hundreds of Saints & Seers have agreed to be a part of this Padyatra which would begin next month and go to all the important towns of the country. The Bajrang Dal has already started its Shourya Yatras in different parts of Uttar Pradesh and a few other states. In this, the Dal has been reminding the people of the sacrifice made for the Ram temple.

Regarding the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram temple, Kameshwar Choupal, a member of the trust said that January 22 next year has been proposed, but it is yet to be confirmed. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to inaugurate the temple and his office is yet to confirm. According to him the trust, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other organizations have been involved in making the inauguration a grand event. He said that a live telecast of the inaugural ceremony would be done in around two lakh temples across the country and overseas. The month-long inaugural ceremony would mark several events.

