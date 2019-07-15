India

Updated on IST

VHP leader gunned down in Uttar Pradesh, locals block traffic

By PTI

VHP leader gunned down in Uttar Pradesh, locals block traffic
Image Source: Pixabay

A local VHP leader was shot dead Monday in Jethwara area near here by some unidentified miscreants, said police. A lawyer by profession, Om Mishra Pranav, 38, who was also the VHP president of Kunda tehsil was gunned down when he was going somewhere on a bike, they said.

Following Pranav's murder, local lawyers blocked traffic near collectorate gate here and demanded immediate arrest of the murderers. The victim's body has been sent for the postmortem, said police, adding they are investigating the matter.

Recent Stories

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in